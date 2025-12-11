Its peers could sure watch and learn. Tencent's investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now paying off. It is driving increased efficiency, boosting ad tech performance and generating more free cash flow.

The domestic regulatory heat and a slowing Chinese economy may have kept the management at Tencent Holdings busy this year, but they still managed to stay the undisputed heavyweight champion in its arena. However, as any Tencent watcher knows, this company is a master of adaptation. They’ve branched out with cloud services, digital advertising empire, and even dropping some money in promising AI ventures in recent times.

AI is the name of the game

In late 2024, Tencent reshuffled their AI teams to go after fast product innovation and deep model research. They also put in more cash into AI infrastructure and doubled down on R&D and marketing for their latest AI-powered products. The shake-up was a smart move. Their R&D spending hit a massive CNY 22.82bn in 9M FY 25, a 22% jump from last year's CNY 17.8bn. The gamble was a huge win, boosting both the company's sales and making its investors smile from ear to ear.

The lowdown

The Shenzhen-based tech giant pulled in a whopping total revenue of 192.9 billion Chinese Yuan, marking a 15% jump compared to Q3 2024. The company's net profits hit CNY 70.6bn, up 12% q/q on a non-IFRS basis. Overall, the gaming business and the integration of AI were the primary drivers of growth across multiple segments.

The International Games business was the real MVP (Most Valuable Player) clocking in CNY 20.8bn, a massive 43% y/y increase in revenue. The segment got a huge lift from strong performance from Supercell's titles and new games such as Dying Light: Prison Heist. Domestic Games were no slouch either. It grew 15% y/y, contributing CNY 42.8bn to the VAS segment.

Fintech and business services just grew 10% to a massive CNY 58.2bn in Q3, fueled by the increasing demand for AI services from various enterprise clients and more money rolling in from sales on WeChat's Mini Shop. Revenue from marketing services also saw significant growth, hitting CNY 36.2bn last quarter.

Word on the street

Cha-ching! It’s raining money for shareholders. Tencent shares have delivered a remarkable 47% return over the past year, catapulting the tech giant to new heights. With a market value exceeding CNY 4,945 billion, Tencent stands as the largest company listed in Hong Kong.

Moreover, analysts are brimming with optimism about Tencent Holdings. A whopping forty-nine analysts recommend 'Buy' while two suggest 'Hold'. The average target price stands at CNY 673.9, hinting at a 23.1% upside over the current price. Their most optimistic pick of CNY 804.7 implies an upside of over 47%.

The way forward

Tencent's strategic AI moves are hitting the mark. The core HunYuan Large Language Model (and the team) is getting an upgrade (and the crew working on it!). Expect more folks to start messing around with the "Yuanbao" AI assistant soon. Plus, they're cooking up some "agent" features to drop right into WeChat. The AI adoption is boosting efficiency writing code and making games.

On the other hand

So, what are the big risks with Tencent? The government's eyes are peeled on Tencent. Well, primary risks involve crackdowns by the Chinese government. Abrupt policy shifts such as the government's cracking down on online gaming to fight addiction or putting tight limits on how they handle data isn't exactly breaking news. Previously, the company was fined for not telling regulators about past deals and mergers.

Outside of China, Tencent Holdings pulled out of Paramount Skydance's bid to take over Warner Bros Discovery to steer clear of potential national security heat from the US government earlier this week. Unfortunately for Tencent, Big Brother’s always watching.