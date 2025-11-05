On Tuesday Perplexity AI accused Amazon of intimidation after receiving a cease-and-desist letter demanding that it shut down a feature of its AI browser, Comet. The feature lets users make automated purchases on Amazon's website, which the Seattle-based group considers a violation of its terms of use. In a blog post, Perplexity defends the feature as a useful service that facilitates the online shopping experience and denounces what it calls an "aggressive legal threat."

Amazon's reaction is part of a broader strategy to protect its commercial data from third-party AI tools. The group recently blocked automated access to its content for OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta. At the same time, it is developing its own AI-based solutions, including the Rufus chatbot and the "Buy For Me" agent, which has been in testing since April and allows users to order products from other sites via the Amazon app.

Launched in July and available free of charge since October, Perplexity's Comet solution is a multifunctional digital assistant capable of searching the web, organizing tabs, writing emails and assisting with online purchases. The clash between the two companies highlights the growing tensions between established e-commerce platforms and new players in artificial intelligence, who are seeking to simplify the user experience, even if it means challenging traditional business models based on advertising and proprietary data.