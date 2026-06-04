TEPCO Solution Advance and Accenture have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at reinventing the company's operating model by integrating AI and cutting-edge digital technologies at the core of its business.

Over the next five years, the two companies will work in close alignment - from reinvention strategy to deployment and long-term adoption - to transform TEPCO Solution Advance into an AI-driven service provider.



Through its collaboration with Accenture, TEPCO Solution Advance aims to build a robust business foundation capable of optimizing its cost structure and autonomously creating value. Over a 5-year period, this partnership with Accenture is projected to generate a cumulative value exceeding JPY 10bn.



Takaaki Haraguchi, Senior Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer at Accenture Japan, stated: "Through this partnership, we will leverage our experience, resources, and operational expertise to enable TEPCO Solution Advance to build the foundations for autonomous, AI-driven operations that generate sustainable value and long-term growth."