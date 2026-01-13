Tepid Gains Expected in Paris as Markets Await U.S. Inflation Data

The Paris stock exchange appears poised for a cautious start, with all eyes turning to the United States ahead of the release of inflation figures and earnings from JP Morgan Chase.

Published on 01/13/2026 at 02:37 am EST

Following a largely flat opening session this week, which saw the CAC 40 close nearly unchanged (-0.04% at just under 8,358.8 points), the futures contract on the index for end-January delivery (+11 points to around 8,373) suggests a mildly positive opening.



As a reminder, major U.S. equity indices ended Monday's session in positive territory, with the Dow Jones gaining nearly 0.2% to 49,590 points and the Nasdaq-100 edging up less than 0.1% to 25,787 points.



Investor confidence appears to be holding, as the session will be punctuated this afternoon by the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), amid ongoing questions about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.



"If disinflation persists, the Fed can maintain a gradual easing, although robust consumption could limit the scope for aggressive rate cuts," analysts at Société Générale noted at the end of last week.



For reference, Jefferies anticipates the annual headline inflation rate will remain steady at 2.7% for December, but sees core inflation ticking up by 0.1 percentage point from November to 2.7%.



The day will also mark the kickoff of U.S. quarterly earnings season, led by JP Morgan Chase, with other major banks such as Bank of America and Goldman Sachs set to follow in the coming days.



In Paris corporate news, Bouygues has begun a reorganization, merging its subsidiaries Colas, Bouygues Construction, and Bouygues Immobilier into a new entity called the "Construction Division".



Crédit Agricole has received approval from the European Central Bank to cross the 20% ownership threshold in Banco BPM, allowing the French lender to slightly increase its stake in the Italian group.



Exail Technologies has completed an additional ODIRNANE bond issue, via an accelerated bookbuilding process without shareholders' preferential subscription rights, for a nominal amount of 200 million euros.

