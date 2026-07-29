Teradyne has just delivered a report that leaves little doubt about the strength of the current cycle. The semiconductor test equipment specialist beat expectations in Q2, issuing guidance well above consensus, and saw its stock jump over 10% after close. The numbers are eye-catching. Reading them is a bit less straightforward: AI-related demand remains extremely strong, but the peak in sequential acceleration now appears to be behind.

Quarterly revenue reached $1.33bn, up 104% year over year, versus $1.22bn expected. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.47 per share, well above the $2.09 consensus. Reported net income nearly quintupled to $375m. This surge is not the result of a broad-based improvement across the entire portfolio. It is primarily driven by semiconductor test, where revenue jumped 128% to $1.12bn.

Teradyne is benefiting directly from the rising technology content in chips. The architectures used in data centers require more computing power, memory, and reliability. As components become more complex and expensive, manufacturers have to multiply inspection steps. Test equipment therefore gains value within the production chain, enabling Teradyne to capture a growing share of AI-related spending.

Source: Teradyne

The quarter also adds an interesting nuance. Momentum is no longer solely driven by the most advanced processors. The company cited record revenue in memory, supported by continued strength in DRAM and a restart in final NAND testing. The buildout of AI infrastructure therefore appears to be pulling storage and memory needs along with it. This broadening expands the playing field for Teradyne, even if the NAND recovery still needs to prove it reflects a durable cycle rather than a one-off catch-up.

Smaller businesses also advanced. Robotics generated $100m in revenue, up 33% year over year, driven by deployments with major e-commerce customers. Product test reached $107m, a 25% increase. These divisions remain overshadowed by semiconductors, but they provide a revenue base that is less dependent on a handful of massive hyperscaler-driven programs.

Cash generation confirms the quality of the quarter. Free cash flow reached $378m, versus $132m a year earlier, supported by operating cash flow of $469m. Teradyne therefore has substantial resources to fund its R&D spending, prepare for future test architectures, and continue its share buybacks.

Guidance, however, helps explain some of the underlying nervousness. For the third quarter, the company is targeting revenue between $1.20bn and $1.30bn, well above the $1.04bn expected. Adjusted earnings are projected between $1.85 and $2.15 per share, versus a $1.53 consensus. The outlook is excellent relative to expectations, but its midpoint implies a sequential decline of roughly 6% in revenue and nearly 19% in earnings per share.

Source: Agenda via MarketScreener

Non-GAAP gross margin also declined to 59.8% from 60.9% in the first quarter. This normalization was anticipated: early in the year benefited from a very favorable mix and non-recurring operating effects. R&D spending is also continuing to rise in order to develop the next generations of solutions aimed at AI architectures and merchant GPUs.

The report remains very strong overall. It validates Teradyne's ability to monetize the intensification of testing in AI and strengthens the credibility of its growth outlook for 2027. It also serves as a reminder that orders are concentrated, uneven, and sensitive to the investment timing of a small number of customers. Q3 will remain impressive on a year-over-year basis. It will nonetheless mark the end of a run of sequential accelerations that are almost impossible to sustain.