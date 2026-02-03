Teradyne shares are jumping almost 14% this Tuesday after quarterly results that came in well above expectations, driven by rising demand in AI-related computing and memory. The semiconductor test-equipment and robotics specialist posted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.80 per share, versus $1.37 expected. Revenue reached $1.08bn, up 44% y-o-y and well above the $973m forecast.
This strong momentum, attributed to the boom in AI, led Teradyne to raise its guidance for the first quarter of 2026. The company is targeting earnings of between $1.89 and $2.26 per share, compared with $1.26 expected by analysts. Revenue is projected at between $1.15bn and $1.25bn, far above the $935m anticipated by the market. The outlook underscores the sector's strong traction and Teradyne's strategic position in the semiconductor value chain.
Quarterly net profit rose to $257.2m, or $1.63 per diluted share, from $146.3m a year earlier. Teradyne is thus confirming its role as a direct beneficiary of the massive investments being made in AI computing infrastructure. The group expects annual growth across all of its divisions in 2026, supported by sustained demand in advanced technology applications.
Teradyne, Inc. specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of automatic test equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- semiconductor tester (75.3%);
- system testing solutions (12.6%): testers of integrated circuit, digital network cards, electronic modules, military and aerospace instruments, car diagnostic systems, etc.;
- industrial automation solutions (12.9%);
- wireless test solutions (11.7%): for mobiles devices and equipment manufacturers (smart phones, tablets, laptops, etc.).
Net sales break down by source of income into sales of products (81.4%) and services (18.6%; consulting, development, training and technical support services).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (15.4%), Asia/Pacific (75.5%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (9.1%).
