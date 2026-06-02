Teradyne: The Essential Sentry of AI Chips Before a chip joins a server, a network module, a computing board, or a critical electronic system, it must be checked that it works, meets its specifications, and will not compromise an infrastructure where downtime costs quickly spiral into staggering amounts. As semiconductors become more complex, expensive and integrated, testing is no longer a peripheral step. It has become a bottleneck, a quality assurance necessity, and, for Teradyne, a source of value creation. Tommy Douziech Published on 06/02/2026 at 09:40 am EDT Share This article is for Premium subscribers only SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content! Subscribe Already a customer? Log In © MarketScreener.com - 2026 Share

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Surperformance is Buy on TERADYNE, INC. since 2026-05-06 .