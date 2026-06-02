Before a chip joins a server, a network module, a computing board, or a critical electronic system, it must be checked that it works, meets its specifications, and will not compromise an infrastructure where downtime costs quickly spiral into staggering amounts. As semiconductors become more complex, expensive and integrated, testing is no longer a peripheral step. It has become a bottleneck, a quality assurance necessity, and, for Teradyne, a source of value creation.
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Surperformance is Buy on TERADYNE, INC. since 2026-05-06
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Teradyne, Inc. specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of automatic test equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- semiconductor tester (75.3%);
- system testing solutions (12.6%): testers of integrated circuit, digital network cards, electronic modules, military and aerospace instruments, car diagnostic systems, etc.;
- industrial automation solutions (12.9%);
- wireless test solutions (11.7%): for mobiles devices and equipment manufacturers (smart phones, tablets, laptops, etc.).
Net sales break down by source of income into sales of products (81.4%) and services (18.6%; consulting, development, training and technical support services).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (15.4%), Asia/Pacific (75.5%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (9.1%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
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