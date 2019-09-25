æternity Partners with Uruguay Can to Track Cannabis Production on the Blockchain

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- æternity, the next-generation, open-source blockchain for building decentralized applications, today announced that it is creating a supply chain management platform for the cannabis trade alongside Uruguay Can, one of South America’s leading cannabis production companies.

æternity’s implementation allows the registration and tracking of cannabis strains from the seed to the final product, combining the technology of IOT (Internet of Things) and blockchain to enable the possibility to create decentralized applications.

æternity Americas CEO Pablo Coirolo explained that blockchain technology can provide security and confidence about the quality of medical and recreational cannabis.

“We want to be the first to offer a business-level solution in partnership with leading technology providers and cannabis producers, processors and distributors,” said Pablo Coirolo, CEO of æternity Americas. “æternity technology is ideal for tracking the entire cannabis production process, from seed to full plant growth, throughout the entire supply chain, which ensures consumer safety while complying with regulations.”

In December 2013, Uruguay became the first country in the world to completely legalize the production and sale of marijuana. With a population of only 3.4 million nestled between two neighboring giants, Brazil and Argentina (with populations of 208 and 43 million respectively), Uruguay has been an innovator in both recreational and medical marijuana throughout the region.

The first phase of the implementation between Uruguay Can and æternity will begin in October and is expected to be completed in January 2020, with full implementation planned for the middle of next year. For Uruguay Can CEO Eduardo Blasina, this partnership with æternity is a significant milestone for the industry.

"We are proud to be the first company in Uruguay that can guarantee the quality of our products in a transparent and verifiable way," said Blasina.

“The ability to trace the source and the way cannabis is produced is beneficial for both the cannabis and pharmaceutical industry as well as its consumers and end users, who should feel more secure about the product that they are consuming,” added Pablo Coirolo. "This mechanism is ideal for improving the cannabis production process throughout the supply chain, certifying consumer safety while regulations are adhered to.”

For more information about æternity, visit: https: //æternity.com/.

About æternity

æternity is an open-source public blockchain protocol that allows a platform for next-generation decentralized applications and high scalability. Its main components are written in the Erlang functional programming language, and its smart contracts are also functional. Unlike other blockchain platforms, the æternity protocol incorporates several essential technological features. æternity also presents SDK in Javascript, GO, Phyton, Java, as well as a middleware and a development suite that optimizes the development of smart contracts.

http://www.æternity.com

About Uruguay Can

Uruguay Can is a Uruguayan company based in Montevideo that combines experience in recreational, medicinal and hemp cannabis developments in already established projects with a consolidated agronomic team in the first country in the world to legalize production, with the objective of exporting to all the world an increasingly broad portfolio of products.

http://uruguaycan.com/

###



Contact Information:

Media Contact: Transform Group, aeternity@transformgroup.com

Company Contact: Pablo Coirolo, CEO Americas, pablo@aeternity.com



