Tesco performed well in H1 26, driven by significant growth across all markets. Strategic innovations, sustainability efforts, and a customer-centric approach underscore its strong market position. Thanks to robust earnings growth, disciplined capital management and positive analyst sentiment, Tesco is well positioned to continue its leadership and value creation in the competitive retail sector.

Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquarters in Hertfordshire, England. It is the UK's leading retailer, boasting a diversified business model that spans grocery, general merchandise, clothing and financial services. The company's operations are primarily divided into three segments: the UK & Republic of Ireland (79.3% of H1 26 sales), Central Europe (14.3%), and Booker (6.4%). Tesco serves millions of customers through its hypermarkets (Tesco Extra), supermarkets, and convenience stores (Tesco Express), complemented by a rapidly expanding online business and the swift delivery service, Tesco Whoosh.

The Clubcard loyalty program and investments in digital platforms, such as F&F online clothing, underscore Tesco's customer-centric approach. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and value, Tesco ensures competitive pricing and a wide range of products, maintaining a strong market share and resilience in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

Decent H1 26 earnings growth

Tesco reported its H1 26 earnings on October 2, 2025. The company reported a revenue increase of 5.1% y/y, reaching £33.0bn, primarily driven by growth across all markets: UK +4.9%, ROI +4.8%, Booker +1.7%, and CE +3.4%. Operating income rose by 1.6% y/y to £1.7bn, however margins contracted by 18bp to 5.1% and net profit declined by 9.6% y/y to £950m.

Tesco's UK market share increased by 77bp y/y to 28.4%, marking 28 consecutive four-week periods of share gains. FCF grew by 2.9% to £1.3bn, reflecting strong sales and disciplined capital management. In addition, the company was awarded first place in the Advantage supplier survey for the tenth year running, with overall supplier satisfaction rising to 88%. Notably, Tesco launched over 470 new products and improved 560 more across its own-brand ranges, with Finest sales up 16%. The company raised its guidance, now expecting FY 26 Group adjusted operating profit between £2.9bn and £3.1bn (previous range of between £2.7bn and £3.0bn), and FCF within £1.4bn to £1.8bn.

A Leap Towards Sustainability

Tesco is nearing a major sustainability milestone as it approaches the deployment of its 1,000th electric home delivery van, highlighting its commitment to reducing carbon emissions from operations. This strategic shift towards electric vehicles not only enhances Tesco’s corporate reputation as an environmentally responsible retailer, but also positions the company advantageously for future regulatory changes and growing consumer demand for sustainable practices. Embracing electric mobility is likely to drive cost efficiencies and support long-term growth, reinforcing Tesco’s leadership and innovation within the highly competitive retail sector.

Continued growth momentum

Tesco reported strong top-line performance over FY 22-25, with a revenue CAGR of 4.5%, reaching £69.9bn in FY 25, was driven by a combination of strategic product innovations, market expansions and digital transformations. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 1.5% to £3.0bn, with margins expanding by 43bp to 4.3%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 3.2%, reaching £1.6bn.

FCF rose from £2.5bn to £2.9bn over FY 22-25. This improvement was aided by sustained growth in net income. Total debt declined from £15.4bn to £14.7bn. In addition, ROE increased from 11.0% to 13.8% in FY 25.

In comparison, Marks & Spencer Group plc, a local peer, reported a higher revenue CAGR of 8.3% over FY 22-25, reaching £13.8bn in FY 25. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 1.8% to £742m, with margins contracting from 6.5% in FY 22 to 5.4% in FY 25. However, net profit decreased at a CAGR of minus 1.2% to £296m.

Looking ahead, consensus estimates a revenue CAGR of 3.1%, reaching £76.7bn over FY 25-28. EBIT is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 2.7% to £3.4bn with margins contracting by 10bp to 4.4% in FY 28. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 8.4% to £2.1bn, while EPS is expected to increase to £0.3 in FY 28 from £0.2 in FY 25. Analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 5.3% and a net profit CAGR of 35.4% for Marks & Spencer Group.

Robust stock returns

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered solid returns of approximately 25.9%. In comparison, Marks & Spencer Group’s stock delivered lower returns of around 6.7% over the same period. The company paid an annual dividend of £0.1 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Tesco is currently trading at a P/E of 16.8x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of £0.3, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 17.3x and Marks & Spencer Group’s P/E of 19.2x. The company is currently trading at EV/EBIT multiple of 13.1x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of £3.1bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 10.7x but largely in-line with Marks & Spencer Group’s (13.0x).

Tesco is largely liked by the 12 analysts who cover it; 10 of them - all bar one - have ‘Buy’ ratings, and other two having ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of £4.7, implying 4.9% upside potential over the current market price.

Overall, Tesco PLC continues to demonstrate strong performance and resilience in the competitive retail sector, driven by strategic innovations, market expansions, and a focus on sustainability. With robust earnings growth, increasing market share, and solid stock returns, Tesco remains a favored choice among analysts. Its commitment to customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility positions the company well for future growth, maintaining its leadership in the UK retail market.

However, Tesco faces diverse risks impacting its performance and stakeholder value, including fierce competition, operational costs, supply chain disruptions, regulatory fines, reputational damage from past scandals, labor violations, marketing missteps, failed international expansions and financial volatility. These challenges threaten Tesco's market position, profitability, and long-term growth in a highly competitive retail landscape.