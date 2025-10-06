The price war and creeping inflation in operating costs have not spared the British retailer, which yesterday published mixed interim results on Thursday 2 October.

Revenue only rose by 2.2% in the last six months of the year, i.e. the lowest growth since 2021. This is not enough to offset the increase in costs, resulting in operating profit falling compared to the same period last year, continuing its painful stagnation since 2019.

Engaged in a relentless price war against fierce competition from the German discount chains Aldi and Lidl, Tesco is also having to keep its two closest rivals, Sainsbury's and Asda, at bay, from which it has decisively regained market share.

Although the group remains the undisputed national leader with a market share of nearly 30% in the UK, this strong position does not however give it the luxury of raising its prices. As a result, management expects operating profit and free cash flow for the full fiscal year to be more or less the same as those achieved in the previous fiscal year.

Faced with this lack of growth, as MarketScreener wrote earlier this year, the strategic choice made—that of cannibalizing itself, i.e., aggressively buying back its shares—makes perfect sense.

In addition to a 13% dividend increase, the group has repurchased and canceled £3.7bn of its own shares—a quarter of which were in the last six months—over the past four years.

These developments were warmly welcomed by the market. This is reflected in the stock's valuation, which has recovered significantly recently and now stands at between 16x and 19x annual free cash flow, in other words, in clearly unattractive territory.

This is in stark contrast to the group's situation two and a half years ago. At multiples of 7x or 8x free cash flow, we wrote in April 2023 that the stock was surprisingly inexpensive. However, as we can see this discount has now closed.