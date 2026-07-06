Tesla Benefits From a Positive Note From New Street Research

Tesla is posting a solid rebound on Monday in New York (+3.37%, to $406.72), after falling 7.49% in its previous trading session on Thursday (Friday being a holiday in the United States). The stock is benefiting from a positive note from New Street Research.

In that note, the independent research firm underscores the progress being made on FSD (Full Self-Driving). The analysts believe the technology continues to advance at a pace that is hard to ignore. Tesla in particular collects data from millions of vehicles on the road, generating with FSD nearly 10 times more miles per quarter than its rival Waymo (Alphabet) has accumulated in its entire history, and feeding it into the world's largest real-world driving dataset. For New Street Research, better data improves FSD, better FSD leads to greater usage, and greater usage generates more data.



The analysts also praise adoption as seen in the subscriber base. Active FSD subscriptions reached 1.28m units, up 50% year over year. In the first quarter alone, Elon Musk's group added 180,000 additional subscribers, versus about 120,000 deliveries in the United States, implying that FSD additions outpaced sales on American soil as the installed base converts.



In addition, New Street Research believes the runway is immense, with penetration for now around 25-30% in the United States, and the international roadmap opening up, with FSD now available in five European countries. Recall that subscription revenue carries an incremental margin of nearly 100%, and over a vehicle's lifetime, FSD adoption almost doubles Tesla's automotive gross margin, trending toward about 30%.



Two other factors to watch, demand and robotaxis



For New Street Research, second-quarter demand was supported by the easing of two headwinds: the post-subsidy "air pocket" that hit the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first three months of this year, and the drag tied to Elon Musk's political activity. The analysts add that higher gasoline prices are steering buyers toward electric vehicles and wonder whether FSD is stimulating demand.



They add that Tesla is now operating its robotaxi service in five markets, with Miami having gone live last week. The fleet exceeds 700 vehicles, versus about 200 at the start of the year, with roughly 40 running without supervision.



The independent research firm maintained its buy recommendation on Tesla stock, with a $600 price target.