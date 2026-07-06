Tesla is posting a strong rebound on Monday in New York (+3.37%, $406.72), after falling 7.49% in its previous session on Thursday (with Friday a market holiday in the United States). The stock is benefiting from a favorable note from New Street Research.

In that note, the independent research firm highlights progress on FSD (Full Self-Driving). Analysts say the technology continues to advance at a pace that is hard to ignore. Tesla, in particular, is collecting data from millions of vehicles on the road, generating with FSD nearly 10 times more miles per quarter than its rival Waymo (Alphabet) has accumulated in its entire history, and feeding it into the world's largest real-world driving dataset. For New Street Research, better data improves FSD, better FSD drives greater usage, and greater usage generates more data.



Analysts also point to adoption as reflected in the subscriber base. Active FSD subscriptions reached 1.28 million units, up 50% year over year. In the first quarter alone, Elon Musk's group added 180,000 additional subscribers, versus about 120,000 deliveries in the United States, implying that FSD adds outpaced sales on U.S. soil, as the installed base converts.



In addition, New Street Research believes the runway is immense, with penetration for now around 25-30% in the United States, and the international roadmap opening up, with FSD now available in five European countries. Recall that subscription revenue carries an incremental margin of nearly 100%, and over a vehicle's lifetime, FSD adoption almost doubles Tesla's automotive gross margin, trending toward about 30%.



Two other factors to watch, demand and robotaxis



For New Street Research, second-quarter demand was supported by the easing of two headwinds: the post-subsidy "air pocket" that hit the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first three months of this year, and the drag tied to Elon Musk's political activity. Analysts add that higher gasoline prices are pushing buyers toward electric vehicles and ask whether FSD is also stimulating demand.



They add that Tesla is now operating its robotaxi service in five markets, as Miami became operational last week. The fleet exceeds 700 vehicles, versus about 200 at the start of the year, with around 40 running without supervision.



The independent research firm maintained its buy rating on Tesla shares, with a $600 price target.