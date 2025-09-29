Tesla outperformed the trend on Wall Street on Friday after Wedbush Securities raised its price target on the stock to $600, up from $500 previously, believing that the market was underestimating the transformative power of Elon Musk's group in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.



However, the research firm points out that the technology group is making rapid progress in the fields of autonomous vehicles and robotics, two sectors it considers strategic in the run-up to fiscal year 2026.



According to Wedbush, Tesla could deploy its "robotaxis" in more than 30 US cities over the coming year, leading it to estimate the potential market for AI and autonomy at more than $1 trillion for the company alone.



Wedbush expects the Trump administration to relax federal regulations on autonomous vehicles and reduce the authority of state agencies on the subject, as the US president has expressed his desire for the United States to maintain its lead over China in the AI race.



In an optimistic scenario, Wedbush—which has an "outperform" rating on the stock—estimates that Tesla's market capitalization could reach $2 trillion in early 2026 and then $3 trillion by the end of next year, compared to $1.4 billion today.



The stock, which has risen 57% over the past six months, gained around 0.8%, while the Nasdaq fell by around 0.2%.