Tesla's registrations fell in several key European markets in August: -47.3% in France, -84% in Sweden, and -50% in the Netherlands. Only Norway, Spain, and Portugal recorded increases. At the same time, its Chinese rival BYD recorded spectacular increases, notably +218% in Norway and +400% in Spain.

Published on 09/02/2025 at 03:12 am EDT - Modified on 09/02/2025 at 03:14 am EDT

Competition is intensifying, while Tesla has not launched any new mass-produced models since 2020. Faced with a market flooded with new products, the American brand is suffering from a limited catalog, questionable industrial choices and the divisive personality of Elon Musk.

The CEO, accused of fueling controversial political positions, is damaging the brand's image. Over half of potential buyers surveyed in the UK say they are not buying a Tesla because of him. Meanwhile, slashed prices on new models are dragging down the used car market, devaluing the brand.

Tesla is attempting to boost sales with a revamped version of the Model Y, but August figures remain poor. Its decline on the continent could accelerate if it does not quickly renew its range and restore its image with European consumers.