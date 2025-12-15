Members of Tesla's board have taken in over $3bn through stock awards, far exceeding what their peers at major tech companies have received, according to an Equilar analysis reported by Reuters on Monday. Beneficiaries include Kimbal Musk (nearly $1bn), Ira Ehrenpreis ($869m) and Robyn Denholm, the board chair ($650m).

Although Tesla ended these grants in 2020 and suspended director pay in 2021 following a shareholder lawsuit, the surge in Tesla's share price has greatly increased the value of previously awarded options. Between 2018 and 2020, a typical Tesla director received about $12m a year, nearly eight times that of an Alphabet director. Even factoring in the past four years without pay, their earnings remain 2.5x those of Meta's board members over 2018-2024.

Tesla defends this model by saying that compensation is tied to stock performance and shareholder value creation. Still, some governance experts question the board's true independence in this context, noting that such pay, driven largely by options with significant upside and limited downside, could weaken directors' oversight of Elon Musk.