Tesla's stock fell on Wednesday, despite strong quarterly results overall. While revenue exceeded expectations at $28.01bn (+11% y-o-y), adjusted EPS of $0.50 fell short of the $0.54 that was expected. The lack of concrete news on the large-scale launch of robotaxis also weighed on the stock, which ended down 0.82% at $438.97, before falling further after the market closed.

The disappointment stems mainly from the lack of details on autonomy projects. Tesla mentioned a limited ride-hailing service in the San Francisco Bay Area, but without a clear timeline for national or international deployment. At the same time, the end of the federal tax credit for electric vehicles in the United States is raising concerns about the manufacturer's price competitiveness, to which it has already responded by launching lighter versions of its Model 3 and Model Y.

Despite this, Tesla broke a delivery record in Q3, with 497,099 vehicles delivered, far exceeding expectations, and also set an all-time high for energy storage products. Attention now turns to the November 6 shareholders' meeting, where Elon Musk's controversial $1 trillion compensation package will be put to vote.