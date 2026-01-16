US road-safety authorities have given Tesla an additional five-week extension to respond to an investigation into alleged traffic-law violations involving vehicles using its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) moved the response deadline to February 23 at the automaker's request, as it must manually review more than 8,000 records to identify potentially related incidents.

The investigation is part of a broader review of driver-assistance technologies developed by Tesla. Since opening a preliminary evaluation in October, NHTSA has sent the automaker an information request covering user complaints, field reports, crashes and internal assessments tied to possible violations while FSD was in use. The agency has already logged 62 complaints, in addition to reports from the media or crash reports.



Tesla says it is currently processing about 300 records a day, while also dealing with other NHTSA investigations, including delayed crash reporting and technical defects such as door handles. The automaker cites a heavy workload that could affect the quality of its responses. The case comes as Tesla's advanced autonomy systems continue to face questions over their reliability and compliance with traffic rules.