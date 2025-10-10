The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a preliminary investigation into approximately 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) assisted driving system, following 44 reports of incidents involving traffic violations and several collisions. According to the agency, the drivers involved claim that the software caused them to run red lights, swerve out of their lanes, or engage in other dangerous behavior, sometimes resulting in accidents with injuries.

The investigation will determine whether users were properly warned about the system's limitations and whether they had enough time to regain control of the vehicle. NHTSA teams will examine the FSD's ability to detect traffic lights, interpret road markings, and handle traffic signs, as well as the quality of alerts sent to the driver. Tesla, which has not commented, nevertheless rolled out a new version 14.1 of its software this week.

This new review adds to a series of examinations already conducted on Tesla's assistance technologies, as Elon Musk continues to promise the advent of fully autonomous vehicles and a future robotaxi service. These projects remain in the experimental stage and still require human supervision. According to the Washington Post, the reduction in NHTSA staff decided in February by Musk and President Donald Trump could complicate the agency's ability to effectively regulate the development of these risky technologies.