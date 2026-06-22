Tesla in the green, Jefferies raises its target

Tesla is trading higher on Wall Street (+2.94%, at $412.39), boosted by a Jefferies report in which analysts kept their Hold rating but raised their price target to $375 from $350.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/22/2026 at 10:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In its note, the U.S. investment bank points out that Tesla shares did not collapse ahead of SpaceX's IPO, nor afterward. The stock has slipped just 1.46% over the past four sessions. Analysts note that the consensus view that a merger between the two companies would be the next step, and soon, could turn Tesla into a tracking stock, as shareholders look to minimize dilution of their stake. In addition, Jefferies is betting on a near-term improvement in the auto business and a re-acceleration in the BESS segment (battery energy storage system).



Tesla and SpaceX...



Analysts believe that converging development roadmaps and Elon Musk's desire to maintain control argue in favor of a merger of the two entities, on a not-so-distant timeline, to avoid delays in projects such as Terafab. It is a mega semiconductor plant aimed at bringing chip production in-house for AI, robotics, and space infrastructure to reduce reliance on TSMC and Samsung.



The U.S. investment bank expects Tesla shareholders to try to minimize economic dilution by locking in a merger ratio.



Forecasts for the Auto and BESS divisions



Jefferies notes that vehicle sales have picked up, even if they are coming off a low base in Europe. They are showing surprising resilience in China, and the brand has even gained market share in the United States. The investment bank also notes that reinvestment has resumed at the Berlin site, which is now producing batteries. Concerns about overcapacity and price deflation in the BESS segment have faded.



By contrast, analysts are disappointed by the limited progress on scaling up robotaxis: few additional units, the presence of safety drivers, limited regulatory approvals, and mounting technical delays. They add, however, that to Tesla's credit, no competitor is scaling quickly either, whether Waymo because of costs, or Uber because of the time required for technology validation).