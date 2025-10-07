Tesla released a series of videos this weekend announcing an event scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, reigniting speculation about the imminent launch of a more affordable vehicle. This signal was immediately welcomed by the markets, with the stock gaining 4% on Monday. In a short clip posted on X, a vehicle is seen shrouded in darkness, hinting at a major new development for Elon Musk's brand.

The announcement comes after record deliveries in the third quarter, boosted by the end of the $7,500 federal tax credit in the US. However, analysts anticipate a decline in annual deliveries for the second consecutive year, with approximately 1.62 million units expected. The slowdown in demand, partly linked to the end of tax incentives and the polarization around Musk, is pushing Tesla to accelerate its business models.

A less expensive version of the Model Y is already being produced, with a launch planned for Q4. This model, which is about 20% cheaper to manufacture, could reach an annual production of 250,000 units in the US by 2026. According to Visible Alpha, Tesla could deliver 1.85 million vehicles that year, with a significant portion of that number coming from this new model. Analysts believe that its price will be a key indicator of the potential for revitalizing demand. The manufacturer, which has not launched a new consumer model in several years, is banking on this shift to offset disappointing sales of the Cybertruck, of which 46,096 units had been produced by early 2024.