On Tuesday,Tesla unveiled a new version of the Model Y, priced from $39,990, in an attempt to boost its sluggish sales. The launch comes at a time when the car manufacturer's market share is declining amid increased competition in the electric vehicle segment. Elon Musk is thus fulfilling his promise to make a more affordable model - although the $25,000 vehicle project has been abandoned. The expiration of the $7,500 federal tax credit at the end of September automatically raised prices, accentuating the need for Tesla to offer a more competitive product.

The CEO acknowledged that demand remains strong but is limited by consumer purchasing power. After a teaser campaign on X, the manufacturer hopes that this more affordable version of the Model Y will boost sales in Q4. This model, which began partial production this summer, is a strategic pillar in Musk's roadmap for 20 million deliveries over ten years, a goal included in his ambitious $1 trillion compensation plan.

However, Tesla is operating in an increasingly difficult environment. The brand is under pressure from Chinese and European manufacturers, while its image is suffering from Elon Musk's controversial public statements. To regain ground, the group is banking on the renewal of its range, including a lighter Model 3 and a restyled version of the Model Y, as well as the development of artificial intelligence technologies for its robotaxi and humanoid robot projects.