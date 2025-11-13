Tesla has launched a recall of 10,500 Powerwall 2 home batteries in the US on Thursday due to overheating risks that could cause fires or injuries. The decision follows 22 reports of abnormal heating, although no physical incidents have been reported. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has warned that some units "may fail and overheat," exposing users to serious hazards.

The Powerwall 2 is a residential energy storage system that works with solar panels to manage electricity consumption and provide backup power in the event of a power outage. The identified problem concerns certain lithium-ion cells that may overheat under specific conditions, potentially emitting smoke or even catching fire. Cases of property damage have been reported.

In response, Tesla has remotely activated a charge capacity limitation on the affected units to mitigate the risks, pending a free replacement of the defective equipment. This recall highlights the growing importance of the group's energy division and the challenges related to the safety and reliability of its cell suppliers, as Tesla is betting heavily on expanding its storage solutions beyond the automotive sector.