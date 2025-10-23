Tesla reported a 31% drop in non-GAAP EPS for Q3 2025 to $0.50 per share on Wednesday evening, missing analysts' average estimate, with adjusted EBITDA margin down 3.5 points to 15%. NB: pmt -3.2%.



Revenue rose 12% to nearly $28.1bn, driven by 44% growth in energy storage and generation and 25% growth in services and other, while automotive revenue grew only 6%.



Tesla claims record global vehicle deliveries, with growth in all regions, as well as record deployments in energy storage in the residential, industrial, and utilities sectors.



While we face short-term uncertainty related to fluctuating trade, tariff, and tax policies, we are focused on long-term growth and value creation, it says.