On Thursday, Tesla shareholders largely approved (by more than 75%), a compensation plan for Elon Musk, worth a potential of nearly $1 trillion at the group's AGM in Austin. This exceptional program, the most ambitious ever voted for a corporate executive, grants Musk up to 12 tranches of shares based on the achievement of major financial and operational targets over the next decade. The first milestone will be reached if Tesla's market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion, up from $1.54 trillion at present, and could even rise to $8.5 trillion,f depending on results.

Amongst other things, the criteria include the delivery of 20 million vehicles, 10 million subscriptions to autonomous driving (FSD), adjusted annual earnings of $50bn to $400bn, and the commissioning of 1 million robotaxis and Optimus humanoid robots. Musk would therefore see his stake in Tesla increase from 13% to 25%, significantly strengthening his influence over the group's governance. This plan, although criticized by the consulting firms Glass Lewis and ISS, does not include any attendance requirements for Musk or restrictions on his political activities.

At the same time, a proposal allowing Tesla to invest in the AI start-up xAI, also founded by Musk, received more votes in favor than against. However, it remains pending, due to a high abstention rate. This new plan comes after the previous one, approved in 2018, was overturned by the Delaware courts on procedural grounds, a decision that is currently being appealed against. The program also includes a "covered events" clause authorizing the payment of compensation in exceptional circumstances, such as natural disasters or regulatory crises. Despite the controversy, Tesla reinstates its confidence in Elon Musk's vision, which it places at the heart of its long-term strategy.