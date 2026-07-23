Tesla slides, weighed down by disappointing margins

On Wall Street, the American giant is posting a steep decline (-13.49%, at $323.66) after releasing its quarterly results. While revenue rose sharply, operating profitability fell markedly, hit by a massive acceleration in capital spending on artificial intelligence and robotics.

In the second quarter, total revenue rose 26% year over year to $28.24bn (versus $22.50bn in the second quarter of 2025). That momentum was supported by a record level of quarterly deliveries totaling 480,126 vehicles (+25% year over year), driven in particular by performance across several international markets.



The group’s ancillary businesses also posted strong growth: +50%, to $4.58bn, for the Services and Other division, and +13%, to $3.14bn, for Energy Storage.



At the same time, overall gross margin slipped to 16.8% from 17.2%, after having reached 21.1% in the first quarter. It was notably hurt by a decline in average vehicle selling prices. Operating income, meanwhile, plunged 57% year over year to $398m, and adjusted net profit fell 17% to $1.15bn.



Tesla says the drop in operating profit was mainly driven by a 47% surge in operating expenses, reflecting R&D costs tied to ongoing AI projects and stock-based compensation. In addition, capital expenditures jumped 142% to $5.79bn, pushing free cash flow into the red (-$1.09bn).



Focus on the next growth engines



The company also provided an update on upcoming catalysts. It said its robotaxi, an unsupervised autonomous ride-hailing service, was rolled out in three new Florida cities (Miami, Orlando, Tampa) in July.



At the same time, FSD adoption, its self-driving software, increased. More than 55% of new vehicles delivered in North America now include an FSD subscription. Total active subscribers reached 1.48m units, up 56% year over year.



Finally, regarding Optimus, the humanoid robot, installation of the first production lines has begun, with production expected to start later this year.



What analysts are saying



For NewStreet Research, the stock’s main catalysts are tied to the robotaxi rollout and progress on FSD, with several key milestones expected this year. Analysts also note that average selling prices have likely bottomed and could rise following July price increases. The rating is maintained at Buy, with a $600 target.



At Piper Sandler, a margin "miss" is flagged, but encouraging signals were noted, particularly on FSD subscriptions. Analysts add that to break out of its current channel, Tesla will need to clear up doubts around Optimus and the Cybercab. The price target is maintained at $500, with an Overweight rating.



DZ Bank is less optimistic with a target of just $385, even though the German bank upgraded its recommendation from Hold to Buy. Analysts rightly argue that heavy investment in future-facing areas such as AI, robotics, and proprietary chip plants is essential, but it represents a medium-term pressure factor. DZ Bank also notes that revenue of $28.24bn beat market estimates by $2bn, but earnings per share came in worse than expected at $0.33, versus a forecast of $0.40.



For Jefferies, Tesla missed the consensus EBIT by about 70%, with the at least $1bn gap split evenly between gross profit (Automotive and Energy Storage) and higher R&D (which makes sense, but is hard to forecast). Automotive gross margin came in below expectations at 16%, but remains close to the average of the past four quarters, while Storage margin was 20%, or 12 points below the four-quarter average due to warranty charges and a reduced pricing benefit. The U.S. investment bank remains at Hold on the stock, with a $400 target.



Finally, Bank of America also points to quarterly results below expectations. The broker believes Tesla is still in the early stages of monetizing its autonomy technologies, which should be the main driver of long-term value creation, supporting its continued Buy rating and $460 price target.