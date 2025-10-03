Tesla announced that it produced a total of 447,450 cars in Q3 (435,826 Model 3/Y and 11,624 other models), a figure that represents a decline in production of just under 5% compared to the same period a year earlier.
Deliveries reached 497,099 units (481,166 Model 3/Y and 15,933 other models), exceeding the consensus estimate of 444,000.
These figures clearly failed to impress investors, with the stock closing down over 5% in New York after the announcement.
Tesla stalls after releasing its Q3 production/delivery figures
Published on 10/03/2025 at 01:28 am EDT
Tesla announced that it produced a total of 447,450 cars in Q3 (435,826 Model 3/Y and 11,624 other models), a figure that represents a decline in production of just under 5% compared to the same period a year earlier.