Tesla will stop offering its "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)" autonomous-driving software as a one-time purchase from February 14, Elon Musk announced on X. The system will now be available only via a monthly subscription, starting at $99. The strategic shift aims to boost adoption as sales slow, with Tesla seeking to restart growth after two consecutive quarters of declining deliveries.



FSD sits at the heart of Musk's vision of making Tesla a leader in autonomous mobility. However, the company trails rivals such as Waymo, Alphabet's subsidiary, which already operates driverless robotaxi services in several major US cities. Tesla, for its part, launched a limited service in Austin in 2025 and is testing an on-demand ride service with a driver in San Francisco.



The move to a subscription model comes as Tesla shares fell over 2% after this announcement, signalling a mixed reception from investors. The company will publish its quarterly results on January 28, against a backdrop of a 16% y-o-y decline in deliveries and a 5.5% drop in production. With competition accelerating, including the 450,000 weekly rides claimed by Waymo, Tesla is seeking to reposition its software offering while adapting its business model to market use and expectations.