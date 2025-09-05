On Friday, Tesla's board of directors recommended that the group's shareholders approve the compensation plan for its CEO Elon Musk, which could see him earn around $1 trillion if he generates "extraordinary financial performance."



In a form submitted to the SEC, the US stock market regulator, the Texas-based group points out that Elon Musk's 2018 compensation package has created "billions of dollars" in value for shareholders.



This time, his goal will be to grow the company's market capitalization by several "trillions of dollars."



The payment of the first tranche is therefore conditional on the company reaching a market valuation of $2 trillion, compared with $1.14 trillion today, while the payment of the final tranche will depend on the company reaching a valuation of $8.5 trillion. "



"To be precise, he will have to create $7.5 trillion in shareholder value in order to receive his full compensation,' the board of directors points out.



In terms of financial statements, Musk will also have to achieve ambitious targets for adjusted operating income (EBITDA), starting with an initial target of $50bn, then $400bn in adjusted EBITDA over four consecutive quarters, at a time when the company needs to invest heavily in AI and robotics-related businesses.



Operationally, Tesla will have to deliver one million "robotaxis" and one million humanoid robots for Musk to hit the jackpot, but also sell 20 million electric vehicles and one million subscriptions to its paid autonomous driving services (FSD).



The new compensation plan also provides for the granting of 423 million additional common shares to the South African-born billionaire, corresponding to approximately 12% of Tesla's capital, which would give him control of 25% of the voting rights, another element considered fundamental to ensuring that he remains at the helm of the group. "



"The goal is to ensure that Musk remains committed to Tesla until 2030,' explains Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, who has an 'outperform' rating on the stock.



'Now that the groundwork has been laid for him to pick up the pace and take advantage of future opportunities, this is a key step in keeping him at the helm until then, given that Tesla is entering a crucial phase of its growth, with developments looming in the areas of autonomy and robotics," adds the professional.



Shareholders will now have to vote on all these resolutions at the general meeting on November 6.



On the New York Stock Exchange, Tesla shares rose 3.6% on Friday morning following these revelations, but are still down 16% since the beginning of the year.