Teva raises its guidance for Uzedy, Medincell benefits
Up slightly during the first part of the session, Medincell shares are now up 4.83%, at €26.46. The French company benefited from good news from its partner Teva Pharmaceuticals, which reported record second-quarter sales for Uzedy and raised its full-year outlook.
US net sales of the long-acting injectable treatment for schizophrenia reached $77m over the period, up 43% year over year. Building on that momentum, Teva now expects annual sales of between $270m and $290m, compared with $250m to $280m previously.
According to Teva, based on IQVIA data, Uzedy remains the fastest-growing long-acting injectable treatment for schizophrenia in the United States. The number of months of therapy prescribed jumped 63% year over year, supported by higher prescribing volume per physician and the addition of more than 800 new prescribers each month.
For Medincell, this ramp-up is positive as the company receives royalties in the mid-to-high range of single-digit percentages on Uzedy net sales. It can also qualify for $105m in commercial milestone payments, contingent on reaching annual sales thresholds.
Meanwhile, Teva continues development of its monthly long-acting olanzapine injection. A decision from US health authorities is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, while the marketing authorization application was accepted in Europe during the second quarter, with a launch planned subject to regulatory approvals.
For Jefferies, growth was driven mainly by higher volumes, partly offset by an increase in commercial rebates.
Analysts note, however, that they view this revision as conservative, with investors instead expecting sales closer to $300m. The US investment bank believes the new range points to potential consensus upgrades of up to about 6%.
Jefferies' rating remains Buy on Medincell, with a price target of €38, implying 51% upside.
MedinCell S.A. is a pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas, combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. The BEPO® technology allows the regular delivery of a drug at optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY® (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeqTM).
As of March 31, 2025, the company had a portfolio of 2 products in phase III clinical development and 3 products in preclinical development.
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