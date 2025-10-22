Texas Instruments released lower-than-expected Q4 forecasts on Tuesday, causing its stock to fall nearly 7% in after-hours trading. The semiconductor manufacturer anticipates revenue of between $4.22bn and $4.58bn, pretty much below the $4.51bn expected by analysts, with EPS of between $1.13 and $1.39, also below the consensus estimate of $1.41. This decline is due to an uncertain macroeconomic climate and ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China.

The group is directly affected by US restrictions on exports of sensitive technologies, while China is accelerating the development of its local production of analog chips. This dynamic is jeopardizing Texas Instruments' position in the Chinese market, which represents nearly 20% of its annual sales. With a bilateral summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping approaching, geopolitical uncertainties are weighing more heavily on the sector. This cautious outlook is reinforcing investor mistrust of the semiconductor industry, which faces the dual challenges of slowing demand and market fragmentation.