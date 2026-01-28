Texas Instruments forecasts revenue of between $4.32bn and $4.68bn for Q1 2026, a projection above market expectations. The positive signal suggests the start of a recovery in the analog semiconductor sector after a prolonged slowdown. The announcement was welcomed by investors, with the stock rising by nearly 6% in after-hours trading.



The improvement follows a difficult 2025, during which the shares fell over 7%, weighed on by excess inventories built up during the pandemic. The 13% rebound since the start of the year reflects hopes of a gradual return to balance. Texas Instruments, whose analog components are widely used across industrial, automotive and consumer markets, is often seen as a leading indicator of demand in electronics.



Q4 2025 revenue came in at $4.42bn, slightly below expectations. In the background, the sector remains exposed to uncertainty relating to trade tensions. The new tariffs announced by the Trump administration in January do not directly target analog chips, although ongoing regulatory uncertainty and a tense geopolitical backdrop continue to weigh on the outlook. Upcoming results from other industry players will be closely watched to confirm this recovery trend.