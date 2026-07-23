Texas Instruments Looks Ahead to a Rebound Driven by Industry and AI Data Centers
Texas Instruments' third-quarter revenue forecast tops Wall Street expectations, underscoring the gradual recovery in industrial demand. The group is also benefiting from the surge in investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, which is supporting sales of its analog chips.
Texas Instruments expects revenue of between $5.65bn and $6.15bn in the third quarter, above the analyst consensus of $5.61bn. The manufacturer, which specializes in analog chips used to manage power and convert physical signals into digital data, is indirectly benefiting from the proliferation of data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence, even though it does not make AI processors comparable to Nvidia's.
In the second quarter, the group posted revenue of $5.46bn, up 23% year over year and above market expectations of $5.25bn. The results confirm improving demand in industrial markets and the momentum in investment by major technology players in the infrastructure needed to develop artificial intelligence.
Texas Instruments Incorporated specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- analog circuits (79.2%): operational amplifiers, audio amplifiers, interface circuits, data converters, power management circuits, logic integrated circuits, etc.;
- processors (15.2%): microprocessors, digital signal processors, microcontrollers, etc. for telecom applications (telephones and cellular infrastructures), and automobiles;
- other (5.6%): primarily graphic calculators et wireless connectivity products.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (38.2%), China (21.4%), Japan (6.6%), Asia (10.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (21.2%) and other (1.9%).
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