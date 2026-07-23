Texas Instruments Looks Ahead to a Rebound Driven by Industry and AI Data Centers

Texas Instruments' third-quarter revenue forecast tops Wall Street expectations, underscoring the gradual recovery in industrial demand. The group is also benefiting from the surge in investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, which is supporting sales of its analog chips.

Texas Instruments expects revenue of between $5.65bn and $6.15bn in the third quarter, above the analyst consensus of $5.61bn. The manufacturer, which specializes in analog chips used to manage power and convert physical signals into digital data, is indirectly benefiting from the proliferation of data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence, even though it does not make AI processors comparable to Nvidia's.



In the second quarter, the group posted revenue of $5.46bn, up 23% year over year and above market expectations of $5.25bn. The results confirm improving demand in industrial markets and the momentum in investment by major technology players in the infrastructure needed to develop artificial intelligence.