Texas Instruments is down significantly in after-hours trading (-8.5%) following the release of its quarterly results and lackluster targets for the last three months of the current year.



For Q4 2025, the Dallas-based semiconductor manufacturer said it expects revenue of between $4.22bn and $4.58bn, as well as EPS of $1.13 to $1.39.



On Tuesday evening, it reported a 1% increase in EPS to $1.48 for Q3 2025, which was roughly in line with consensus and included a 10-cent reduction that was not included in its target range of $1.36-1.60.



Also on a y-o-y basis, TI saw its operating profit increase 7% to $1.66bn, with revenue growing 14% to $4.74bn, at the high end of its target range of $4.45bn to $4.80bn.



Our operating cash flow of $6.9bn for the last 12 months once again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio, and the advantage of 300 mm production, management said.