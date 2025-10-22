Texas Instruments is down significantly in after-hours trading (-8.5%) following the release of its quarterly results and lackluster targets for the last three months of the current year.
For Q4 2025, the Dallas-based semiconductor manufacturer said it expects revenue of between $4.22bn and $4.58bn, as well as EPS of $1.13 to $1.39.
On Tuesday evening, it reported a 1% increase in EPS to $1.48 for Q3 2025, which was roughly in line with consensus and included a 10-cent reduction that was not included in its target range of $1.36-1.60.
Also on a y-o-y basis, TI saw its operating profit increase 7% to $1.66bn, with revenue growing 14% to $4.74bn, at the high end of its target range of $4.45bn to $4.80bn.
Our operating cash flow of $6.9bn for the last 12 months once again underscored the strength of our business model, the quality of our product portfolio, and the advantage of 300 mm production, management said.
Texas Instruments Incorporated specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- analog circuits (77.8%): operational amplifiers, audio amplifiers, interface circuits, data converters, power management circuits, logic integrated circuits, etc.;
- processors (16.2%): microprocessors, digital signal processors, microcontrollers, etc. for telecom applications (telephones and cellular infrastructures), and automobiles;
- other (6%): primarily graphic calculators et wireless connectivity products.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (38.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (22.5%), China (19.3%), Japan (7.7%), Asia (10.7%) and other (1.7%).
