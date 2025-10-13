TF1 group has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights from World Rugby for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.



World Rugby and the TF1 Group have announced the signing of an agreement granting TF1 exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2027 Men's Rugby World Cup in France.



The event will take place in Australia from October 1 to November 13, 2027. The 52 scheduled matches will be held in seven cities, from Perth-Boorloo to Sydney-Gadigal.



This event will be the largest sporting event on Australian soil since the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, and the rugby event with the largest audience, with 2.5 million tickets available.