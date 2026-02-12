TF1 Anticipates Continued Strain in Advertising Market Through 2026

The broadcasting group reports it has met its revised 2025 targets amid a persistently challenging advertising environment. Consolidated revenue stands at €2.29 billion, down 2.5%, and remains nearly stable on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 02/12/2026 at 12:35 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Advertising revenue from the TF1+ platform surged by 35.8%, underscoring the growing importance of streaming in the group's business model. In linear television, TF1 gained market share, which helped offset the steep decline in the advertising market, a trend that was particularly pronounced in the fourth quarter.



Studio TF1 also demonstrated strong momentum, posting growth of +9.2%, bolstered by the contribution from Johnson Production Group.



Profitability remained robust, with an operating margin of 11%, in line with previously announced targets. The group's financial position further improved, reporting a net financial surplus of €515 million.



Buoyed by these results, the board of directors will propose a dividend payment of €0.63 per share, a 5% increase compared to last year.

TF1 enters 2026 with the ambition to accelerate its digital transformation. In a rapidly evolving advertising market, shaped by changing consumer habits and an unstable macroeconomic and political climate, linear advertising is expected to remain under significant pressure in 2026. During this transition to digital, TF1 aims to preserve its operating margin, excluding exceptional items, in order to support this transformation without eroding profitability.