TF1 Anticipates Continued Strain in Advertising Market Through 2026
The broadcasting group reports it has met its revised 2025 targets amid a persistently challenging advertising environment. Consolidated revenue stands at EUR2.29bn, down 2.5%, and remains nearly stable on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.
Advertising revenue from the TF1+ platform surged by 35.8%, underscoring the growing importance of streaming in the group's business model. In linear television, TF1 gained market share, which helped offset the steep decline in the advertising market, a trend that was particularly pronounced in the fourth quarter.
Studio TF1 also demonstrated strong momentum, posting growth of +9.2%, bolstered by the contribution from Johnson Production Group.
Profitability remained robust, with an operating margin of 11%, in line with previously announced targets. The group's financial position further improved, reporting a net financial surplus of €515 million.
Buoyed by these results, the board of directors will propose a dividend payment of €0.63 per share, a 5% increase compared to last year. TF1 enters 2026 with the ambition to accelerate its digital transformation. In a rapidly evolving advertising market, shaped by changing consumer habits and an unstable macroeconomic and political climate, linear advertising is expected to remain under significant pressure in 2026. During this transition to digital, TF1 aims to preserve its operating margin, excluding exceptional items, in order to support this transformation without eroding profitability.
TF1 is a major player in the French audiovisual sector, active in the publishing, production and broadcasting of content. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- Media (85.4%): a leading content offering and linear and digital advertising revenues, including 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI), 4 theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh and Série Club), 2 on-demand content platforms (TF1+ and TFOU MAX) and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. The group also operates in music production and live shows with Muzeek One;
- Audiovisual production (14.6%; Newen Studios): production of content according to a differentiating multi-genre strategy (TV films, daily, fiction, distribution, animation, documentaries, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (85.9%), Continental Europe (11.2%) and other (2.9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.