SES benefits from a favorable FCC decision, Idorsia expands its outlets in the Middle East, and TF1 reassures on profitability. On the downside, oil majors slide as crude pulls back this weekend, and Vesuvius disappoints on its operating outlook.
SES (+6%): the Luxembourg-based satellite operator welcomed a major FCC decision. It makes 160 megahertz of the upper C-band available for auction for next-generation terrestrial wireless services. SES expects $5.6bn in incentive payments on this basis, a prospect that is strongly supporting the stock.
Idorsia (+6%): the Swiss drugmaker is benefiting from the announcement of a distribution agreement with Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals, opening access for its insomnia treatment to the markets of Saudi Arabia and the Levant. This geographic expansion in the Middle East tangibly broadens the group's commercial opportunities.
TF1 (+4%): the French media group is advancing after publishing its first-half 2026 results. Profitability came in above expectations despite a decline in revenue to €993m, weighed down by a linear advertising market under pressure. Record digital momentum and tight budget discipline have convinced investors of the model's resilience.
Vodafone (+3%): the British telecom operator is benefiting from the publication of its first fiscal-quarter results, with revenue of €10.29bn showing growth. The group also raises its annual guidance to incorporate Safaricom and now targets the top end of its earnings range.
Thales (+3%): the defense and electronics group is being propelled by a triple boost from analysts. Deutsche Bank upgrades its rating to buy with a target of €296, while BNP Paribas and JP Morgan raise their targets to €270 and €280, respectively. This favorable convergence underscores the market's confidence in the group's outlook.
Falling stocks
Vesuvius (-10%): expects a decline in operating profit for the first half, due to operational difficulties in its steel and advanced refractories divisions. The company, which specializes in engineering and molten metal flow technologies, is guiding to operating profit of £74m for the period (versus £77m previously).
Equinor (-6%), Var energi (-5%), BP PLC (-4%), TotalEnergies (-3%): the major oil and gas companies are feeling the impact of the drop in oil prices since Friday's close, a pullback in crude that mechanically weighs on expected revenues across all listed hydrocarbon producers.
Glencore (-2%): the Swiss commodity giant is suffering from the selloff in mining stocks exposed to copper, a retreat affecting the entire sector ahead of the half-year production report due on July 29. Uncertainty over volumes and pressure on industrial metals prices are fueling investor caution.
TF1 is a major player in the French audiovisual sector, active in the publishing, production and broadcasting of content. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- Media (83.6%): a leading content offering and linear and digital advertising revenues, including 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI), 4 theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh and Série Club), 2 on-demand content platforms (TF1+ and TFOU MAX) and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. The group also operates in music production and live shows with Muzeek One;
- Audiovisual production (16.4%; Studio TF1): production of content according to a differentiating multi-genre strategy (TV films, daily, fiction, distribution, animation, documentaries, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (84.3%), Continental Europe (11%) and other (4.7%).
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