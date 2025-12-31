Present from the channel's launch on 6 January 1975, Évelyne Leclercq began her career as a continuity announcer before becoming a leading host in the French audiovisual landscape. She left her mark on the company's history by presenting the national selections for the Eurovision Song Contest in 1976 and 1977, as well as co-hosting the programme "Intervilles".
Her media influence reached its peak with the show "Tournez manège !", which she led daily from 1985 to 1993, bringing together millions of viewers. The group's management praised a "great lady of television" whose professionalism and close connection with the public have firmly anchored the TF1 brand in the collective memory.
TF1 is a major player in the French audiovisual sector, active in the publishing, production and broadcasting of content. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- Media (85.4%): a leading content offering and linear and digital advertising revenues, including 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI), 4 theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh and Série Club), 2 on-demand content platforms (TF1+ and TFOU MAX) and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. The group also operates in music production and live shows with Muzeek One;
- Audiovisual production (14.6%; Newen Studios): production of content according to a differentiating multi-genre strategy (TV films, daily, fiction, distribution, animation, documentaries, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (85.9%), Continental Europe (11.2%) and other (2.9%).
