TF1 Pays Tribute to Évelyne Leclercq, a Historic Figure of the Network

The broadcasting group expressed its deep sorrow following the death of Évelyne Leclercq, highlighting her crucial role in shaping the identity and popular success of the channel since its inception.

Published on 12/31/2025 at 06:30 am EST

Present from the channel's launch on 6 January 1975, Évelyne Leclercq began her career as a continuity announcer before becoming a leading host in the French audiovisual landscape. She left her mark on the company's history by presenting the national selections for the Eurovision Song Contest in 1976 and 1977, as well as co-hosting the programme "Intervilles".



Her media influence reached its peak with the show "Tournez manège !", which she led daily from 1985 to 1993, bringing together millions of viewers. The group's management praised a "great lady of television" whose professionalism and close connection with the public have firmly anchored the TF1 brand in the collective memory.