TF1, profitability holds up against digital and cost management

Facing a linear advertising market that remains under pressure and scope effects, the TF1 Group posted consolidated revenue of €993m for the first half of 2026, down 9.9% year on year (-6.4% at constant scope and exchange rates). Despite this drag on overall activity, the media giant beat market expectations on profitability, supported by record-high digital momentum and rigorous budget trade-offs.

Recurring operating profit from activities came in at €77m, topping initial forecasts, although down €54m from the first half of 2025.



To offset the decline in linear television revenue, TF1 adjusted its programming costs (€433m, or -€19m year on year) and imposed strict control over its operating costs. This discipline allowed the group to deliver an activities margin of 12.3% in the second quarter, and a margin of 7.8% for the full half-year. Group share net income came in at €56m (excluding the exceptional surtax).



TF1+ accelerates sharply, boosted by the Netflix deal



The gap between the erosion in linear and the momentum in streaming continues to widen. While overall advertising revenue stood at €714m (-8.7% year on year), the TF1+ platform delivered strong performance.



The recent partnership signed with Netflix acted as a true catalyst, enabling the platform to reach a record high of 8.3m unique daily streamers on June 25.



At Studio TF1, revenue totaled €124m (-3.1%), hit by an unfavorable base effect and a delivery schedule concentrated in the second half of the year.



Solid balance sheet and 2026 targets confirmed



TF1 reported net financial surplus of €432m as of the end of June 2026, after paying €132m in dividends in April.



Despite limited macroeconomic visibility and volatility in the linear market, management reaffirmed all of its 2026 targets: sustained double-digit growth in digital revenues, keeping the activities margin in a range of 5% to 9%, and a dividend policy of rising payouts over the coming financial years.