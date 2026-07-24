Recurring operating profit from activities came in at €77m, topping initial forecasts, although down €54m from the first half of 2025.

To offset the decline in linear television revenue, TF1 adjusted its programming costs (€433m, or -€19m year on year) and imposed strict control over its operating costs. This discipline allowed the group to deliver an activities margin of 12.3% in the second quarter, and a margin of 7.8% for the full half-year. Group share net income came in at €56m (excluding the exceptional surtax).

TF1+ accelerates sharply, boosted by the Netflix deal

The gap between the erosion in linear and the momentum in streaming continues to widen. While overall advertising revenue stood at €714m (-8.7% year on year), the TF1+ platform delivered strong performance.

The recent partnership signed with Netflix acted as a true catalyst, enabling the platform to reach a record high of 8.3m unique daily streamers on June 25.

At Studio TF1, revenue totaled €124m (-3.1%), hit by an unfavorable base effect and a delivery schedule concentrated in the second half of the year.

Solid balance sheet and 2026 targets confirmed

TF1 reported net financial surplus of €432m as of the end of June 2026, after paying €132m in dividends in April.

Despite limited macroeconomic visibility and volatility in the linear market, management reaffirmed all of its 2026 targets: sustained double-digit growth in digital revenues, keeping the activities margin in a range of 5% to 9%, and a dividend policy of rising payouts over the coming financial years.