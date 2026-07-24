TF1, profitability holds up against digital and cost management
Facing a linear advertising market that remains under pressure and scope effects, the TF1 Group posted consolidated revenue of €993m for the first half of 2026, down 9.9% year on year (-6.4% at constant scope and exchange rates). Despite this drag on overall activity, the media giant beat market expectations on profitability, supported by record-high digital momentum and rigorous budget trade-offs.
Recurring operating profit from activities came in at €77m, topping initial forecasts, although down €54m from the first half of 2025.
To offset the decline in linear television revenue, TF1 adjusted its programming costs (€433m, or -€19m year on year) and imposed strict control over its operating costs. This discipline allowed the group to deliver an activities margin of 12.3% in the second quarter, and a margin of 7.8% for the full half-year. Group share net income came in at €56m (excluding the exceptional surtax).
TF1+ accelerates sharply, boosted by the Netflix deal
The gap between the erosion in linear and the momentum in streaming continues to widen. While overall advertising revenue stood at €714m (-8.7% year on year), the TF1+ platform delivered strong performance.
The recent partnership signed with Netflix acted as a true catalyst, enabling the platform to reach a record high of 8.3m unique daily streamers on June 25.
At Studio TF1, revenue totaled €124m (-3.1%), hit by an unfavorable base effect and a delivery schedule concentrated in the second half of the year.
Solid balance sheet and 2026 targets confirmed
TF1 reported net financial surplus of €432m as of the end of June 2026, after paying €132m in dividends in April.
Despite limited macroeconomic visibility and volatility in the linear market, management reaffirmed all of its 2026 targets: sustained double-digit growth in digital revenues, keeping the activities margin in a range of 5% to 9%, and a dividend policy of rising payouts over the coming financial years.
TF1 is a major player in the French audiovisual sector, active in the publishing, production and broadcasting of content. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- Media (83.6%): a leading content offering and linear and digital advertising revenues, including 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI), 4 theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh and Série Club), 2 on-demand content platforms (TF1+ and TFOU MAX) and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. The group also operates in music production and live shows with Muzeek One;
- Audiovisual production (16.4%; Studio TF1): production of content according to a differentiating multi-genre strategy (TV films, daily, fiction, distribution, animation, documentaries, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (84.3%), Continental Europe (11%) and other (4.7%).
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