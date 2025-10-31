In Q3 2025, the TF1 group recorded net attributable profit of €44m, down 10% from €49m in Q3 2024.

Current operating income from activities amounted to €60 million, compared with €69m a year earlier, down 13%, reducing the operating margin by 2.1 points to 12.1%.



Operating income amounted to €57m, down 9.5%.



Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to €496m. This growth was driven by Studio TF1, which rose 18.5% to €85m, while Media activity declined 1.1% to €411m.



Programming costs remained virtually stable at €211m (compared with €212m a year earlier), thanks to adjusted programming in the absence of major events comparable to those in 2024.



Despite its solid financial structure—with a net financial surplus of €465m at the end of September—the TF1 group is adjusting its annual guidance downward. Its new operating margin forecast for 2025 is between 10.5% and 11.5%, compared with 12.6% in 2024.