TF1 announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with France Télévisions to broadcast nine matches from the upcoming Six Nations Tournament, including two games featuring the French national team.
The television group, which has secured exclusive rights to the 2027 Rugby World Cup, will air the two headline fixtures: Wales vs. France on Sunday, February 15 at 16:10, and Scotland vs. France on Saturday, March 7 at 15:10.
TF1 will also broadcast England vs. Wales on Saturday, February 7; Ireland vs. Italy followed by Scotland vs. England on Saturday, February 14; England vs. Ireland and Wales vs. Scotland on Saturday, February 21; Italy vs. England on Saturday, March 7; and Ireland vs. Scotland on Saturday, March 14.
In a press release, TF1 reiterated its intention to make rugby the second pillar of its sports offering, behind football.
TF1 is a major player in the French audiovisual sector, active in the publishing, production and broadcasting of content. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- Media (85.4%): a leading content offering and linear and digital advertising revenues, including 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI), 4 theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh and Série Club), 2 on-demand content platforms (TF1+ and TFOU MAX) and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house. The group also operates in music production and live shows with Muzeek One;
- Audiovisual production (14.6%; Newen Studios): production of content according to a differentiating multi-genre strategy (TV films, daily, fiction, distribution, animation, documentaries, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (85.9%), Continental Europe (11.2%) and other (2.9%).
