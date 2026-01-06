TF1 Secures Rights to Broadcast Two France Matches in the Six Nations Tournament

TF1 announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with France Télévisions to broadcast nine matches from the upcoming Six Nations Tournament, including two games featuring the French national team.



The television group, which has secured exclusive rights to the 2027 Rugby World Cup, will air the two headline fixtures: Wales vs. France on Sunday, February 15 at 16:10, and Scotland vs. France on Saturday, March 7 at 15:10.



TF1 will also broadcast England vs. Wales on Saturday, February 7; Ireland vs. Italy followed by Scotland vs. England on Saturday, February 14; England vs. Ireland and Wales vs. Scotland on Saturday, February 21; Italy vs. England on Saturday, March 7; and Ireland vs. Scotland on Saturday, March 14.



In a press release, TF1 reiterated its intention to make rugby the second pillar of its sports offering, behind football.