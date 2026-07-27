TF1 surprises on profitability and stays the course

The broadcasting group rose 4.14% on the Paris stock exchange on Monday morning after beating expectations in the second quarter thanks to profitability that proved more resilient than expected.

The group posted second-quarter results down year-on-year, but ahead of market expectations, thanks to tighter cost control. The group also reaffirmed its guidance, despite an advertising environment that remains weak.



In the second quarter, revenue came in at €521m, down 10.5% from the same period last year, but slightly above the analyst consensus of €515m. Advertising revenue fell 10% to €377m, weighed down by a macroeconomic backdrop that remains unhelpful and by a tough comparison base after the favorable impact of the 2025 World Cup. The Studios business also posted a 3.3% decline to €67m.



The main surprise came from profitability. Recurring operating profit from activities (ROCA) totaled €64m, down 27.3% year-on-year but well above the €45m the market had been expecting.



This performance reflects, in particular, a roughly 8% reduction in programming costs, brought down to €211m, as well as rigorous expense management in an environment that remains challenging.



The group's financial position remains solid, with net cash of €432m, giving TF1 comfortable flexibility.



The group also reaffirmed its outlook, targeting double-digit growth in digital revenues and maintaining a recurring operating margin between the mid to upper end of the single-digit range.



TF1 keeps the leading role versus M6, according to AlphaValue



For AlphaValue analysts, this release is a fairly reassuring signal. While the firm remains cautious about the second half of the year, believing the advertising market will continue to operate in an unfavorable macroeconomic environment and that year-end could again be marked by budgetary and political uncertainty, it argues that the positive profitability surprise should support the stock in the near term.



AlphaValue also reiterates its preference for TF1 over M6. The research house believes the group benefits from a more attractive valuation and a more advanced position on innovation, two factors that could support performance over the medium term.



Since the start of the year, TF1 shares are down 15%.