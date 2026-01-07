The family-run group specializing in products and services for wine and spirits maturation has faced weak demand and recorded a drop in activity.
For the first half of the 2025-2026 fiscal year, the group's EBITDA plunged by 29.8% to €35.21 million, while recurring operating income fell by 38.8% to €24.73 million. Meanwhile, net income attributable to the group stood at €15.30 million, marking a 32.6% decline.
Finally, revenue dropped by 24.7% to €180.92 million.
Jérôme François, Chairman of the Management Board, noted that "the second half looks to be at least as challenging as the first, with no signs of recovery currently visible in our markets. Full-year reported revenue is expected to decline by around 20% to 25%, depending on movements in the US dollar, and the operating margin should remain above 10% of revenue."
TFF Group is world No. 1 in maturing products for wine and spirits. The group is the main player in the entire value chain of livestock farming activities:
- wood-based livestock farming: logging, stavelocks, cooperage, large containers and wood products for oenology;
- maturing by stainless steel: top of the range wine boiler making.
TFF Group, already a leader in the wine and whisky cooperage markets, is organizing itself to become one of the major players in the Bourbon market, a new growth accelerator.
At the end of April 2025, the group had over 50 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (11.7%), Europe (9.3%), the United States (58.1%), the United Kingdom (11.9%), Oceania and South Africa (5.1%) and other (3.9%).
