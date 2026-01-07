TFF Group Reports Declining Results, No Major Surprises

TFF Group has unveiled sharply lower half-year results, in an uncertain environment and against a backdrop of harvests falling well below recent averages worldwide.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/07/2026 at 12:11 pm EST

The family-run group specializing in products and services for wine and spirits maturation has faced weak demand and recorded a drop in activity.



For the first half of the 2025-2026 fiscal year, the group's EBITDA plunged by 29.8% to €35.21 million, while recurring operating income fell by 38.8% to €24.73 million. Meanwhile, net income attributable to the group stood at €15.30 million, marking a 32.6% decline.



Finally, revenue dropped by 24.7% to €180.92 million.



Jérôme François, Chairman of the Management Board, noted that "the second half looks to be at least as challenging as the first, with no signs of recovery currently visible in our markets. Full-year reported revenue is expected to decline by around 20% to 25%, depending on movements in the US dollar, and the operating margin should remain above 10% of revenue."