TGS launches a reprocessing project in the Norwegian Sea

TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is announcing the Atlantic Margin South reprocessing project, located in the Norwegian Sea.



The project area covers more than 23,000 square kilometers of 3D data across this underexplored part of the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).



Processing will be carried out in phases, with early-out interim products available in the third quarter of 2026 and a full seamless integrity volume available in the second quarter of 2027.



Kristian Johansen, TGS CEO, said: "As the industry sharpens its exploration efforts in more mature basins, this data set will enable E&P companies to identify and de-risk opportunities in this gas-prone volcanic basin."

