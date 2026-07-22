TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is announcing the Atlantic Margin South reprocessing project, located in the Norwegian Sea.
The project area covers more than 23,000 square kilometers of 3D data across this underexplored part of the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).
Processing will be carried out in phases, with early-out interim products available in the third quarter of 2026 and a full seamless integrity volume available in the second quarter of 2027.
Kristian Johansen, TGS CEO, said: "As the industry sharpens its exploration efforts in more mature basins, this data set will enable E&P companies to identify and de-risk opportunities in this gas-prone volcanic basin."
TGS ASA is a Norway-based energy data and intelligence company. primary business is to provide data and intelligence to companies and investors across the energy spectrum. TGS offers global data libraries that include seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, multi-beam and coring, digital well log and production data, wind energy data, and other data related to the renewables sector. TGS also offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics, and cloud-based data applications and solutions. The Company has its corporate headquarters in Oslo, Norway, and its operational headquarters in Houston, Texas, U.S.A. The Companyâ€™s other main offices are in the United Kingdom, Brazil and Perth, with additional employees located in other cities around the globe.
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