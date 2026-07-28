TGS signs a contract in the Africa, Mediterranean and Middle East (AMME) region

TGS, a leading global provider of data and strategic insights for the energy sector, announced that it has signed an OBN (Ocean Bottom Node) contract in the Africa, Mediterranean and Middle East (AMME) region.



Mobilization of a dedicated deepwater operations team is scheduled for the fourth quarter, and the project is expected to last about 100 days.



Kristian Johansen, TGS CEO, said: "This award, from a loyal client, underscores the strength of our integrated business model and our broad presence across all segments of the geophysical market. The client values our OBN technology, which, combined with our proven track record of project delivery and meeting deadlines, gives it confidence in our ability to provide actionable data and high-quality analytics that support production optimization."