TGS, a leading global provider of data and strategic insights for the energy sector, announced that it has signed an OBN (Ocean Bottom Node) contract in the Africa, Mediterranean and Middle East (AMME) region.
Mobilization of a dedicated deepwater operations team is scheduled for the fourth quarter, and the project is expected to last about 100 days.
Kristian Johansen, TGS CEO, said: "This award, from a loyal client, underscores the strength of our integrated business model and our broad presence across all segments of the geophysical market. The client values our OBN technology, which, combined with our proven track record of project delivery and meeting deadlines, gives it confidence in our ability to provide actionable data and high-quality analytics that support production optimization."
TGS ASA is a Norway-based energy data and intelligence company. primary business is to provide data and intelligence to companies and investors across the energy spectrum. TGS offers global data libraries that include seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, multi-beam and coring, digital well log and production data, wind energy data, and other data related to the renewables sector. TGS also offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics, and cloud-based data applications and solutions. The Company has its corporate headquarters in Oslo, Norway, and its operational headquarters in Houston, Texas, U.S.A. The Companyâ€™s other main offices are in the United Kingdom, Brazil and Perth, with additional employees located in other cities around the globe.
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