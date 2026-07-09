TGS sold a North American business for more than $100m

TGS announced the sale of its North American well data products business to Enverus for more than $100m.



The transaction totals $100m to be paid at closing, with an additional $15m payment contingent on milestones agreed between the parties.



A2D, a TGS subsidiary acquired in 2002, operates TGS's well data products business. The company posted revenue of $27m in 2025, representing 2.9% of TGS's revenue.



'This divestment reflects TGS's continued focus on portfolio optimization and capital discipline,' the group said.



The company's North American onshore geology business has become less strategic relative to TGS's long-term priorities.



TGS plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to reduce net debt, providing greater flexibility to pursue higher capital returns for shareholders.



'This transaction represents an important step in sharpening TGS's strategic direction and strengthening our balance sheet,' said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.



'This transaction delivers a strong commercial valuation for the business, allowing us to deepen our focus on our integrated offshore geophysical services offering and further strengthen our solid balance sheet, thereby providing additional support for shareholder capital allocation strategies.'