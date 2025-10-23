Thales posted revenue of nearly €15.26bn for the first nine months of 2025, up 9.1% LFL (+8.4% as reported), driven by both mature markets (+7.7%) and emerging markets (+14.5%).



Order intake amounted to €16.76bn at the end of September, representing organic growth of 9% (+8% in total), continuing to benefit from strong momentum in most of its activities, particularly in aerospace and defense.



Thales confirms all its 2025 targets, namely an order intake to revenue ratio greater than one, organic revenue growth of between +6% and +7%, and an adjusted EBIT margin of between 12.2% and 12.4%.



Thales, with its strong positioning across all its major markets and the relevance of its products and solutions, has favorable medium- and long-term prospects, it summed up.