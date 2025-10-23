Thales posted revenue of nearly €15.26bn for the first nine months of 2025, up 9.1% LFL (+8.4% as reported), driven by both mature markets (+7.7%) and emerging markets (+14.5%).
Order intake amounted to €16.76bn at the end of September, representing organic growth of 9% (+8% in total), continuing to benefit from strong momentum in most of its activities, particularly in aerospace and defense.
Thales confirms all its 2025 targets, namely an order intake to revenue ratio greater than one, organic revenue growth of between +6% and +7%, and an adjusted EBIT margin of between 12.2% and 12.4%.
Thales, with its strong positioning across all its major markets and the relevance of its products and solutions, has favorable medium- and long-term prospects, it summed up.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
