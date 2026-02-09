Thales Aims to Hire Over 9,000 Employees This Year

Thales has announced plans to recruit more than 9,000 employees worldwide in 2026, following last year's hiring of 8,800 staff members, which surpassed its initial target of 8,000.

This year, the company expects to make nearly 3,300 hires in France, 800 in the United Kingdom, 630 in North America, 530 in Australia, 520 in the Netherlands, 450 in India, 300 in Germany, 240 in Romania, 200 in Singapore, and 140 in Poland.



Approximately 40% of new hires will be assigned to engineering roles (software and systems engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data, and more), while 25% will join industrial positions (including technicians, operators, and engineers).



In addition to these 9,000 external hires, and thanks to the diversity of Thales's three business sectors (defense, aerospace, and cybersecurity-digital), its functions, and global locations, 3,500 employees will benefit from internal mobility opportunities.



Furthermore, Thales will pay special attention to welcoming apprentices and interns, particularly in France, where in 2026 it will support 1,700 interns and 1,600 apprentices from Bac+2 to Bac+5 levels, as well as 1,000 third-year and 500 second-year high school interns.