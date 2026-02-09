This year, the company expects to make nearly 3,300 hires in France, 800 in the United Kingdom, 630 in North America, 530 in Australia, 520 in the Netherlands, 450 in India, 300 in Germany, 240 in Romania, 200 in Singapore, and 140 in Poland.
Approximately 40% of new hires will be assigned to engineering roles (software and systems engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data, and more), while 25% will join industrial positions (including technicians, operators, and engineers).
In addition to these 9,000 external hires, and thanks to the diversity of Thales's three business sectors (defense, aerospace, and cybersecurity-digital), its functions, and global locations, 3,500 employees will benefit from internal mobility opportunities.
Furthermore, Thales will pay special attention to welcoming apprentices and interns, particularly in France, where in 2026 it will support 1,700 interns and 1,600 apprentices from Bac+2 to Bac+5 levels, as well as 1,000 third-year and 500 second-year high school interns.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
