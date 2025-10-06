Thales Alenia Space announces that the European Deep Space Antenna Alliance, formed with Schwartz-Hautmont and mtex antenna technology, has inaugurated the European Space Agency's (ESA) NNO-3 deep space observation antenna.
The centerpiece of the New Norcia ground station near Perth, Western Australia, this new-generation 35-meter diameter parabolic antenna is part of ESA's global ESTRACK ground station network.
NNO-3 will enable the agency to increase its communication capabilities in the X, K, and Ka bands and expand its antenna network to track and collect scientific data from all ESA missions throughout the solar system.
These include the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, currently orbiting the Red Planet, and the Euclid astronomical observatory, which covers a third of the sky to study dark energy and dark matter.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the aerospace, defense and security sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.3%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (26.6%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (19.9%);
- other (0.5%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.8%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (25.1%), North America (14.2%), Australia and New Zealand (4.6%) and other (20.7%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.