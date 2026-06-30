Thales Alenia Space Lands a Contract from Es'hailSat

The Franco-Italian group will supply a fully digital, reconfigurable in-orbit telecommunications satellite to the Qatari operator, in partnership with Türksat.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/30/2026 at 06:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), said it has signed a contract with Es'hailSat to develop Eshail-3/Türksat-Biruni, a software-defined geostationary telecommunications satellite based on the Space INSPIRE platform.



Specifically, the satellite will provide high-throughput connectivity services across Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East, in partnership with Turkish operator Türksat.



As prime contractor, Thales Alenia Space will handle the satellite's design, manufacturing, testing and delivery to the ground, as well as the ground segment and related services. The Space INSPIRE technology will make it possible to adapt the satellite's capabilities in real time to connectivity demand, optimizing the use of its resources throughout its service life.