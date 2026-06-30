Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), said it has signed a contract with Es'hailSat to develop Eshail-3/Türksat-Biruni, a software-defined geostationary telecommunications satellite based on the Space INSPIRE platform.

Specifically, the satellite will provide high-throughput connectivity services across Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East, in partnership with Turkish operator Türksat.

As prime contractor, Thales Alenia Space will handle the satellite's design, manufacturing, testing and delivery to the ground, as well as the ground segment and related services. The Space INSPIRE technology will make it possible to adapt the satellite's capabilities in real time to connectivity demand, optimizing the use of its resources throughout its service life.